Stafford, Lions Agree to New Deal

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to become the highest-paid player in NFL history. Stafford and the Detroit Lions have agreed to a five-year contract, extending his time with the organization. The new deal will potentially pay Stafford $135 million, edging out the $125 million contract signed by quarterback Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders during the off-season.

Logistics

The deal will guarantee Stafford a record-high $92 million, which also includes a hefty $50 million signing bonus. Stafford will be guaranteed $60.5 million at signing, $86 million at the beginning of year two, and the full $92 million in year three. The contract will place his salary at an average $27 million per year.

Matthew Stafford's new contract makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/j0hD4NioIh — ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2017

In his eight year career with the organization, Stafford has accumulated 30,303 passing yards and 187 touchdowns.

Reaction

There was no shortage of reaction following the massive deal. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says that he’s happy for Stafford, and hopes to see future quarterbacks surpass their mark. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also says he’s excited for Stafford, and loves watching him play. Meanwhile, with the huge contract in place, other players from around the league are hoping to cash-in on a new deal.

Heading to backyard to loosen up the old arm after reading news on Stafford deal……. 🤑🤑🤑 #PutmeinBA pic.twitter.com/DRcfi2GYQY — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) August 29, 2017

Additional Notes

Stafford and the Lions will visit the Buffalo Bills tomorrow night in their final preseason game at 7:00 p.m. ET. The team will have one more week to prepare for the regular season before they host the Arizona Cardinals on opening weekend.