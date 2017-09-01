High School Football: Eastside Rams vs Williston Red Devils

Both Teams Seek First Win

Under the Friday night lights at Citizens Field tonight will be the Eastside Rams and the Williston Red Devils. Both teams have yet to win a game this fall. The Rams are coming off of a loss from cross-town rival, the Buchholz Bobcats, with a final score of 44-14. While Williston is coming off of a close loss from Dunellon with a final score of 14-13.

Eastside football coach Ceddrick Daniels, who is only in his second year with the Rams, does see an improvement with this team so far early in the season. With the team consisting of many sophomores and juniors, he praises the Rams for maturing but still knows that there’s lots of room to grow.

“We executed our game plan well, at the end we had calls that didn’t go our way and and our kids melted under pressure, that showed our youth. But we’ve grown a lot in the last year.” Daniels said.

Small Improvements

Daniels, however did see some things that he liked when the Rams played against Buchholz Bobcats. He liked how the Rams executed the ball, and he also praised the defense. Daniels says that “defense was really flying and forcing turnovers, and just playing ball.” During camp Daniels says they did turnover circuits in practice but didn’t necessarily work on getting turnovers.

The Rams in their last game though took advantage of their opportunity when the Buchholz’s running back got sloppy.

Their loss against Dunellon was still an improvement from the week before against Flagler Palm Coast, with a final score of 35-14.

What about Williston?

Daniels says that their next challenge against Williston will be against a team that is of equal talent. Williston has speed on their side so the Rams will be taking on an athletic team at Citizens field.

In order to defeat the Red Devils tonight, the Rams must not turn the ball over and really try to avoid penalties.

The Eastside Rams and the Williston Red Devils will face off tonight at 7:30, where the Rams will be the home team tonight hosting at Citizens Field.