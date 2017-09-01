High School Football: Gainesville Hurricanes vs Santa Fe Raiders

The Gainesville Hurricanes take on the Santa Fe Raiders in high school football action Friday night. Both teams enter week two with losses in non-conference games, however, both teams have a lot of football left to learn and work in order to win.

The GHS Band will be at Santa Fe tonight, seated in the stands. GHS fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, in case seating is limited. — GHS Hurricanes (@GHSHurricanes) September 1, 2017

Gainesville Hurricanes

A tough game against the Columbia Tigers kept the Hurricanes from securing a win, despite scoring 34 points. The Tigers physical offensive line were able to block efficiently which led to massive offensive output. Overall, the Hurricanes allowed 52 points in their first game following last season where they missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Head coach Mark Latsko says that they were happy with the passing game by junior quarterback Luke Matthews, but want to have more consistent rushing offense. Matthews was also the leading rusher in the first game with 37 yards. Latsko was happy with his special teams play despite a blocked punt during the game. Taurean Hill had 174 yards from kick returns alone.

The Hurricanes not capitalizing on opportunities in the red zone resulted in the Tigers being able to pull away, but Latsko knows that the Raiders offensive playbook will present a different beast to try to defend.

Santa Fe Raiders

The young Santa Fe Raiders football team struggled to be any match for the experienced Newberry Panthers. A game defined by rushing, the Panthers rushed for 285 yards against the Raiders defense. However, this team with only three seniors has a lot to learn and football to play.

Deron Reid had 116 rushing yards, which made up for most of the team’s offensive production. The Raiders actually ended up finishing with more total and passing yards, but it was not enough. The Raiders also fumbled twice and had been picked off three separate times. Head coach Cliff Harrell says that the mistakes being made can be eliminated.

Despite the bipolar weather conditions, Harrell says that practice was great this week.