Pro Football Hall of Famer is Michigan Radio Analyst

Dan Dierdorf started his remarkable career as a Michigan Wolverine. Dierdorf was a first-team All-American and an All-Big Ten Conference player. More recently, dual Hall of Famer in both college and Pro. Once retired from the NFL, he couldn’t stay away from the game. Diedorf went on to work as a broadcaster for ABC’s Monday Night Football as well as CBS Sports. The now the former Wolverine is a radio analyst for his alma mater.

University of Michigan

Back in 1967 he played both defense and offense, and began starting in nearly every game his sophomore year. His efforts contributed to a 8-2 record in 1968.

In 1969, Michigan won a Big Ten Conference championship, as he played a key roll in the upset over No. 1 Ohio State. He was named Lineman of the Week by the United Press International. He was selected by both the Associated Press and UPI as a first-team All-Big Ten Conference player in 1969 and in his final season in 1970.

In his senior year, Dierdorf helped Michigan produce a 9-1 record before entering the NFL. He was inducted into the University of Michigan Athletic Hall of Honor in 1996.

St. Louis Cardinals

Dierdorf was selected by the Cardinals in the second round in the 1971 NFL Draft where he went on to play 13 seasons.

Dierdorf was named Offensive Lineman of the year from 1976 to 1978 by the NFL, as well as being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996. And then the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Dierdorf is currently working as the radio analyst for Michigan for the past three years.

Present Day Michigan

The No. 17 Florida Gators will go head-to-head with the 11th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in Arlington, Texas tomorrow. The Wolverines are 3-0 in match-ups with the Gators since 2003. The last time the two teams met was at the Citrus Bowl in 2015, when Michigan upset Florida.

In a recent interview, Dierdorf pointed out that the Wolverines are starting their season minus 18 players. Referring to the new season, Dierdorf said, “these kids are going to have to grow up in a hurry, but there’s not a position, other than the quarterback position, anywhere in the Michigan line up, that wasn’t pretty deeply affected by starters going onto the NFL.”

“This team is a giant question mark,” Dierdorf said.

Despite the Gators having ten players suspended, Dierdorf said this game isn’t going to be a walk over for Michigan. Dierdorf said he thinks that the Gators will feel like they have something to prove

Dierdorf said both Michigan quarterbacks John O’Korn and Wilton Speight have experience, but it’s really critical for them to play a conservative game tomorrow. They can’t afford to make a stupid play, like a cheap turnover or an interception, Dierdorf said. “Points are going to be precious.”

O-line and D-line expectations

According to Dierdorf, the offensive line last year could’ve helped Michigan win three major games against Iowa, Ohio State, and Florida State if they would’ve gained one first down in the fourth quarter. “The offensive lineman that are returning realize that everyone is looking to them. I think they’re going to go as far as our new offensive line can take us.”

When asked about Michigan’s defense line, Dierdorf expressed that he believes senior Maurice Hurst will be a number one draft pick because of his real NFL Talent. Dierdorf also said to look out for Rashan Gary, a true sophomore, who Dierdorf believes has a chance to be the best defensive end in America. “You don’t see guys come along like this every year,” Dierdof said. “The sky’s the limit for this kid.”

For someone who has been there and done it all, and then some, it’s evident that Dierdorf is pumped up for the first game of the season.

Kick off is set for 3:30.