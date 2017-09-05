Nine Suspensions Intact for Gators Football, Freshman WR Robinson Returns

The Gators released their unofficial two-deep depth chart today for Saturday’s game against Northern Colorado.

Continued suspensions

With the release, and coach Jim McElwain’s press conference yesterday, came confirmation that nine of the ten players suspended for the Michigan game will remain suspended.

That includes star wide receiver Antonio Callaway and starting running back Jordan Scarlett. The suspensions reportedly are related to an improper use of funds, according to ESPN.

“You know, we still haven’t heard anything, and we’ll see,” McElwain said when asked about an update on his suspended players.

That means guys like Lamical Perine and Tyrie Cleveland will remain the top options at running back and receiver, respectively. In addition, it’ll give opportunities to young guys like Kadarius Toney and Malik Davis. After the game, a point was made about wishing the team had gotten the ball to their playmakers more, presumably guys like Toney and Dre Massey.

McElwain was later asked in the press conference if a decision of reinstatement came down later in the week, if the suspended players would play.

“I mean, probably,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it only because I’ll think about it when it happens.”

Robinson Returns

The one guy that will be returning from suspension is freshman wide receiver James Robinson. He sat out the Michigan game after he received a citation for marijuana possession two weeks ago.

#Gators McElwain says Freshman WR James Robinson will be back with the team this week vs. Northern Colorado. pic.twitter.com/UiD6DBlCU0 — Darwin Patterson (@SportsDarwinism) September 4, 2017

Now Robinson is back. He figures to be another piece the Gators may try to use in the absence of Antonio Callaway. Robinson is a bigger receiver, sitting at 6’4″ and 205 pounds. He can come in and spell Cleveland. Florida may even put both of them on the field at the same time, creating a size advantage for the offense. Any sort of help would be welcome for a Florida offense that gained just 181 yards through the air against Michigan.