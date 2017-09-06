UF Volleyball Active Ankle Challenge Reduced to One Match

Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma, the Active Ankle Challenge is reduced to only one game. The Florida Gators will now play against No. 21 Michigan State on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Active Ankle Challenge

The tournament was originally scheduled to be a four-team and two-day event, but only Michigan State will head to Gainesville. The Gators were expected to play against UNC Greensboro and American on Friday and Michigan State on Saturday. However, hurricane Irma has different plans.

Those with single-match tickets for the previous Saturday matchup can exchange their ticket for Friday night’s match. For those who cannot attend Friday’s game can have their tickets refunded.

Head Coach Mary Wise says this schedule change is the safest option.

Florida Vs. Michigan State

The Florida Gators are now ranked No. 2 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Gators are coming back from playing in the SEC-ACC Challenge in Puerto Rico where they won both games against NC State and No. 16 North Carolina. This has made Florida the first team in the nation to have three wins over top 20 opponents.

Senior middle back Rhamat Alhassan says beating No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Nebraska in the first tournament of the season has helped them start off strong.

Meanwhile, Michigan State is coming off of three wins over San Diego State, Marshall, and Texas A&M-Corpus. They are now ranked at No. 21 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Alhassan says practice is going to prepare them for this match.

Up Next

After this weekend, the Gators will host in-state rivals FSU. The Seminoles are ranked No. 20 and the match is set to start at 6 P.M.