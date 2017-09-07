Home / Breaking News / Breaking News: Northern Colorado at Florida Cancelled
Sept 7, 2017; High Springs, FL, USA; Vehicles departing north on I-75 near High Springs, FL prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Mandatory credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Breaking News: Northern Colorado at Florida Cancelled

Charlie Jordan September 7, 2017 Breaking News, College Football, Feature Sports News, Gainesville 32 Views

In response to Hurricane Irma, the University of Florida has cancelled the Gators home opener against Northern Colorado. Florida had previously moved the game to a noon kickoff instead of 7:30 PM EST on Saturday.

Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin explained the Universit’s reasoning in an official statement.

“As the Hurricane’s track has approached the state of Florida, it’s become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts.”

Irma’s Impact

While many eager fans may be disappointed by the game’s cancellation, UF is concerned with the health and safety of those affected by Hurricane Irma. Florida’s official press release cited traffic concerns and the enlistment of over “3,300 working personnel”, including 17 different government agencies. Needless to say, the logistics of a large-scale athletic event require careful planning and deliberation.

Florida’s official release also confirmed that the game will not be rescheduled, as the schools do not share an open date.

 

