CFB Preview: No. 1 Alabama Takes on Fresno State

Top-ranked Alabama opened its’ season by defeating Florida State 24-7 last week. The season-opener was highly anticipated and most say it definitely lived up to the hype.

This Saturday, the Crimson Tide square off against another FSU, but this time it’s Fresno State University.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide roll in the Bulldogs for the season’s home-opener. This Alabama versus FSU match-up is anticipated to be a different ball game. First off, this game will be held in the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Very iconic and historic to college football, but it’s obviously a different field than Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, where the Crimson Tide played last week.

It will also be a slightly different game defensively for Alabama. Last week brought injuries to two outside linebackers in Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis. Miller is out with a bicep injury and Lewis is out with an elbow injury. Christian Miller was actually Terrell Lewis’ replacement, now they are both out.

On the offensive side of the ball, it was wide-receiver Calvin Ridley as the go to for the Crimson Tide. He compiled seven catches for 82 yards and one touchdown. They looked to running back Damien Harris to get the yards on the ground as he had 73 yards, one touchdown and averaged 8.1 yards per carry.

The Crimson Tide are the top-ranked and top dog in this match-up. Per ESPN polls, Alabama is a 44-point favorite over Fresno State. However, Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide are not overlooking the Bulldogs.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs held Incarnate Word scoreless in their 66-0 win last week. The defensive effort from Fresno State is grabbing some people’s attention, in addition to the offense putting up 66 points.

On Alabama: "They are coached very well, play very hard & it is a great opportunity to play against the No. 1 team in the country." #GoDogs — Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) September 4, 2017

First year head coach, Jeff Telford, is a Fresno State alumni who has been tagged to being able to train up a good quarterback. Telford went 82-57 in 11 years at California.

Overall

Despite Fresno State’s stellar performance last week, we can’t ignore the fact that Alabama held Florida State to one touchdown and 185 yards of total offense.

Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. It should be a good as the first meeting between these two teams.