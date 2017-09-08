Battle of the Eagles: Oak Hall pounds Bronson 41-7

Video courtesy of Luke Sylvia

In another week of high school football, the Oak Hall Eagles dominated the Bronson Eagles in Gainesville, Florida to move to 2-0 for the season. Bronson, meanwhile, stays winless at 0-2. Both teams’ performances reflected how they did in their respective games last week. Oak Hall blew out the Dragons of the Florida School for the Deaf 52-0 while Bronson got destroyed by the Lafayette Hornets 45-8.

Oak Hall scores first and doesn’t look back

The Eagles of Oak Hall got off to a quick start as the game began. Quarterback Matt Armstrong started off the game by throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Austin Gill. Armstrong continued his impressive night as he ran for a read option touchdown to help make it 14-0 Oak Hall. At the end of the second quarter, Armstrong threw an impressive 45-yard pass to Rocky DiBernardo to set Oak Hall up right near the goal line. The Eagles took full advantage as Armstrong threw a short touchdown pass to Gill, giving him his second touchdown reception of the night. The PAT afterward was missed, making it 20-0 in favor of Oak Hall.

In the third quarter, Armstrong threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to DiBernardo. He then successfully converted a two-point attempt on a running play, making it 28-0 Oak Hall. Later in the third, Armstrong ran for another rushing touchdown. The PAT was then good, making it 35-0 as Oak Hall continued its torrid scoring.

Bronson gets on board

Bronson would not be left scoreless for the night as it got seven points on the board. In the end, the Oak Hall Eagles were too much as they dominated Bronson 41-7.

What’s next?

Oak Hall’s next game will be Friday night, Sept. 15 against the St. Joseph Academy Flashes at 7 p.m. in Gainesville. Bronson’s next game will be the same day against the PK Yonge Blue Wave in Gainesville. The time for that game is to be determined.