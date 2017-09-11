Gator Football To Play Kentucky At Night
Steve Russell
September 11, 2017
Feature Sports News, Gator Football
24 Views
2017-09-11
After the Florida football team opens SEC play this week with a home game against Tennessee at 3:30 pm, the Gators will hit the road to play Kentucky the following week.
That game will be a night game in Lexington, either at 7 or 7:30 pm. The Wildcats face South Carolina this Saturday.
