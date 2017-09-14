Gators Volleyball Back in Action after Hurricane Irma

Due to Hurricane Irma, the Florida volleyball team had to cancel last weekend’s Active Ankle Challenge. With the time away from the court, the Gators took the time for team bonding and friendly competition.

Redshirt junior Allie Monsere said the team weathered the storm together by staying in the UF residence halls and playing board games. The team is lucky it didn’t lose power by staying on campus but some upperclassmen teammates who live off campus, still don’t have power. Coach Mary Wise is thankful Irma did not truly impact the University of Florida.

Overall, the team is just itching to get back on the court. It has been almost two weeks since their last match up.

Back in Action

Florida gets back into action by hosting the Gator Invitational on Friday (Sept. 15) and Saturday (Sept. 16), featuring Florida A &M, Northern Kentucky, and Lipscomb, a 2016 NCAA Tournament qualifier. Even after a weekend with no games, the Gators are still ranked third in the nation.

Three fall sports in the top 25. No biggie. 😁 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/mPpOM2s07v — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 13, 2017

Gator Invitational

The Gators aren’t taking these opponents lightly. Florida’s Caroline Knopp says it’s all about improvement in practice. Coach Mary Wise is excited about the tournament because this will get her team back into action to prepare for the upcoming SEC schedule and the rest of the season.

Hurricane Irma Donation Drive

The University Athletic Association is asking everyone to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Irma by donating blankets, toiletries, diapers and the like to those who were affected across the State of Florida. If you are planning on donating, there will be a donation bin outside of Gate 1 of the O’Connell Center before Friday’s night’s match against Northern Kentucky.

Fans wishing to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Irma can bring these items to Friday night's match! pic.twitter.com/6GoIxH3VKh — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 15, 2017

Matchups this weekend

Florida plays two matches on Friday; at noon against Florida A&M (the match can be heard on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF starting at 11:50 am) and then at 7 the Gators face Northern Kentucky. Then on Saturday, the Gators take on Lipscomb at 7 p.m.