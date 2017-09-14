Gators’ Women’s Soccer Match Against FSU Rescheduled

Hurricane Irma caused chaos to many University of Florida sport schedules. The women’s soccer team had two matches canceled: September 8th against FSU and September 10th against USF.

This is the second year in a row that the soccer match against FSU was canceled due to a hurricane. This year, the game has been rescheduled for October 12th and will be played in Gainesville.

The change in schedule would not have been possible if other teams didn’t step up and reschedule some of their games. Auburn agreed to change their match with the Gators to Sunday, October 15th. Wake Forest also changed their match against FSU to October 15th. This change allows both UF and FSU to travel and rest after their match against each other.

UF v. FSU History

The last time these two teams met, the Gators won 3-2. Florida also won in 2014, but the Seminoles won in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The Gators lead the series 13-10 and this is 10th consecutive time the two teams will play each other as top 25 ranked teams.

Three different Gators helped the team beat FSU — Savannah Jordan, Sarah Troccoli and Pamela Begi. However, of these three, Sarah Troccoli is the only player still on the team.

This season, Gabby Seiler might help the Gator’s winning streak against the Seminoles. Seiler has scored five goals in the six games she’s played in.

Florida head coach Becky Burleigh is very happy to have the FSU game back on the schedule this season.

Match time is set for 6 p.m.