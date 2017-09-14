Indians Can’t Be Stopped; Win 21 Straight Games

As the MLB regular season begins to wind down in the month of September, most teams may be looking to snag a Wild Card spot or secure their spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Indians are busy securing themselves in history.

With the team’s 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, the Indians won their 21st consecutive game — an American League record. The Indians beat out the Tigers 2-0 the night before, tying the previous record held by the Oakland Athletics. In 2002, the A’s set the longest winning streak in AL history and the third longest in the modern era.

The 1916 New York Giants hold the all-time record, with 26 consecutive wins (including a tie 12 games into the streak).

Judging wins in terms of a “hot streak”, the Indians could be classified as a burst of flames turned into a wild fire that just can’t be put out. They’re not just winning these games, they’re doing it with absolute dominance. The team has trailed a mere four innings in 21 games, with only three one-run victories. When it comes to the competition, they have outscored their opponents by 104 runs since the streak began on August 23rd.

As impressive as the statistics are, Indians manager Terry Francona is most impressed with the team mindset and the way they get the job done.

In their latest against the Tigers, they fell behind 1-0 at the start of the game, but it didn’t last long. Jay Bruce knocked a three-run homer over left-center to put the Indians in a situation that they have made quite the habit of being in. The Tigers threatened to come back, closing the lead to 4-3, but Roberto Perez’s home run in the seventh kept it comfortable. The yard shot was one of 41 home runs hit by the Indians throughout the streak.

Mike Clevinger got the “W” with his 5 2/3 inning start. Clevinger is on quite the streak himself, sporting a 4-0 record and 0.38 ERA throughout the wins.

With nine guys on the field, a feat like this is obviously a team effort. Francona stressed how there isn’t a single person who hasn’t contributed to making the wins happen day after day.

Baseball loves its quirks and superstitions, and although 21 wins take more than what a lucky rabbit’s foot could muster, there are some chances that Francona just won’t take.

One Game at a Time

Another feat looms near for the Indians if the fire doesn’t burn out. They’re just five games away from matching the all-time streak, solidified by the Giants 101 years ago.

Before they get to that though, they’ll have to go for No. 22 on Thursday when they start a four-game home series against the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m. ET.