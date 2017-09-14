McElwain Moves Offensive Coordinator Up to the Booth

In just three short weeks of the season, there’s already been a lot of heat around the Florida football program. More specifically, spectators and fans want to know what is going on with this Gator offense. With Jim McElwain in his third season as head coach, a lot of folks are looking past Coach Mac and straight to the offensive coordinator.

Doug Nussmeier

Jim McElwain hired Nussmeier back in 2015 and he’s been calling the plays ever since. Florida fans and the Gator offense have been going through some growing pains since quarterback Tim Tebow left Gainesville. At this point, fans just want a productive offense with a quarterback who can take control. It’s the start of year three for McElwain and year two for Nussmeier, and fans have high expectations for growth.

The season-opener against Michigan was a chance for the offense to showcase that growth. Instead, the offense didn’t score a single touchdown.

Some were calling for the offensive coordinator to be fired once the second half started, but things really took off once the game was over. Fans were calling for McElwain to send Nussmeier on his way, but McElwain stuck to his guns and his offensive coordinator.

Nussmeier is going up, not out–Not yet.

In the last two seasons, the offensive coordinator’s offenses have finished ranked 116th and 111th nationally.

During Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference, McElwain informed the media his decision to move Nussmeier back up to the booth. McElwain also made it known that he is not taking over the play-calling, just yet.

Florida will test out this minor change on Saturday as they host SEC rival Tennessee, for a home-opener and conference opener. The Gators are looking to avoid going 0-2 for the first time since 1971.