Gator Volleyball KicksOff Weekend Tournament With Two Wins

The Gator volleyball team was back in action after Hurricane Irma gave the team a weekend without a match. With no playing time, the Gators did move down to number three in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll, but that didn’t hold them back during Friday’s games in the Gator Invitational Tournament.

The Gators took on both Florida A&M and Northern Kentucky winning the first three out of five sets in today’s matches.

Florida Vs. Florida A&M

The Gators kicked off the weekend tournament with Florida A&M in the O’Connell Center at noon. The team came out strong and swept the match in three games.

Senior Middle Blocker Rhamat Alhassan had a total of nine kills and eight blocks in the match;she leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally in blocks per set.

Senior Outside Hitter Carli Snyder had 12 kills and an ace; she is tied for 27th nationally in service aces per set. Meanwhile, Allie Monserez had a total of 21 assists and Cheyenne Huskey had 16.

Here are some highlights of today’s match.

Florida Vs. Northern Kentucky

The Gators went up against Northern Kentucky in their second match of the day at 7 p.m. This was their first meeting with the Gators.

Florida won the first set 25-21, and the second and third 25-15, with Carli Snyder having four aces and 10 kills. Rhamat Alhassan had a total of six blocks while freshman Paige Hammons had a total of two.

Bigger than the Game

Today’s matches did more than secure a few wins for the season. Gator coach Mary Wise won her 800th match with the Gators. In her 27th year at Florida, Wise is now the fourth coach in NCAA history to win 800 matches at the same Division I school.

4th coach in history with 8⃣0⃣0⃣ at a Division I school 11th coach in NCAA history with 8⃣0⃣0⃣ at any NCAA school Thank you, @GatorMary! pic.twitter.com/9TUrrSm977 — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 16, 2017

In addition, the Florida Gators asked all fans to help donate to those affected by Hurricane Irma before the game. Items included clothing, non-perishable food, toiletries, and blankets.

Thank you #Gatornation for another successful night of collecting items for those impacted by Hurricane Irma. #GatorGood pic.twitter.com/zYy3PWUfVJ — UF SAAC (@UF_SAAC) September 15, 2017

Up Next

Right after the football game, Gator fans can head over to the Exactech Arena at 7 p.m. to watch Florida continue their tournament against Lipscomb. This will be their first ever meeting.