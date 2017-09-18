Buchholz, Eastside and Newberry High Schools to Play Monday Night Football

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma had lasting effects on Gainesville and it’s surrounding communities. The Gainesville area high schools changed their varsity football games from last week to tonight, meaning that Monday night football will have a whole new meaning. The kids will get back on the field for the first time and get a chance to focus on something other than the hurricane.

Buchholz High School

Head coach Mark Whittemore spoke about his teams’ dedication. He commended their ability to focus during practice even through a tragedy. He also seems confident in his team as they prepare to face Fleming Island. Whittemore says their offense didn’t quite hold up against Columbia High School, but tonight the team has new hope.

Whittemore said the offense is ready to prove themselves after their last game.

Coach Whittemore hopes to see a quicker offense against Fleming Island tonight. The game will be held in Fleming Island. Buchholz is 1-2 so far this season.

Whittemore said the kids have been focused on practice even though the hurricane has been a distraction.

Eastside High School

Eastside has been dealing with the hurricane a little differently. The school has tried to hold some practices last week, but it certainly wasn’t easy to get to them with the storm. Head coach Cederick Daniels said that his team hasn’t been able to focus on the game.

Coach Daniels said his players have had a tough time during the past week.

Coach Daniels said he held voluntary practices, but some families didn’t have enough gas to get their kids there. Coach Daniels also recognized that families had other issues to worry about during the storm.

Eastside will face Newberry High School at Citizens Field tonight as they look to improve their 0-2 record this season.

Newberry High School

Newberry is commending their student athletes for still making efforts on the field even through the weather situation. Head coach Richard Vestor said he’s also treating his kids to a case by case bases, helping them slowly focus back on football.

Newberry is 1-1 this season, losing their last game to Madison County High School. However, Coach Vestor is still proud of his teams’ efforts.

Games will return back to normal on Friday. Eastside will face Lake Weir, Buchholz will face Belleview and Newberry will face Williston.