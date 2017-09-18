Gator Soccer Wins 2-1 in OT at Iowa State Sunday

A strong showing for Florida Gator athletics this weekend as the Gators had a pair of late game miracles. Felipe Franks led the ravenous Gators to a 26-20 walk-off victory over rival Tennessee with a 63-yard bomb to Tyrie Cleveland as time expired in regulation. Florida soccer followed that performance with a 96th minute golden goal from Deanne Rose in Sunday’s matchup against the Cyclones at Iowa State.

Take a 👀 at @parkerrRoberts and Deanne Rose combining for today's golden goal at ISU. Clip from @CyclonesTV pic.twitter.com/TWUyiuge9j — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) September 17, 2017

The game-winner was Rose’s second goal of the day. With it, Rose recorded her first multi-goal match of her collegiate career.

The Gators have gone to overtime twice this season, coming up with road victories in both contests.

Gators Ride Consistent Play in Win

Hannah Cade scored the opening goal of the game for the Cyclones in the 14th minute off a corner kick from teammate Merin Mundt.

The Gators tied the game on a corner kick of their own in the 56th minute. Gabby Seiler delivered a pass to Deanne Rose, who was able to tuck the ball inside the near post for a momentum shifting equalizer.

The Gators won the game on a perfectly executed play in overtime. Parker Roberts sent a beautiful diagonal ahead to Rose who hammered the ball in from seven yards out.

Gator goalie Kaylan Marckese protected the net, recording six saves Sunday. The performance ties her previous collegiate high in saves for the sixth time in her career.

Florida ranks No. 7 on the United Soccer Coaches poll. The Gators look to ride their strong start to the season as they prepare for a inter-conference matchup with Texas A&M Thursday.

Records

Florida: 7-1-0, 1-0 SEC

Iowa State: 2-6-1, 0-0 Big 12

Up Next

No. 7 Florida @ No. 22 Texas A&M on Thursday, Sept. 21.