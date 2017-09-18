Video Highlights: Jaguars Fall to Titans 37-16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turnovers and penalties stood out in Sunday’s loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Jaguars 37-16 at EverBank Field Sunday in Jacksonville’s 2017 regular-season home opener.

The Jaguars went into this match up with a 1-0 record. A victory against the Titans was crucial in order to have marked their first time opening a season with a 2-0 record since 2001. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, their defense’s performance dwindled and the Titans bounced back from their loss against the Oakland Raiders in Week One.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone says he needs to do a better job next week.

The First Half

The game started out slow with only nine points scored overall in the first half with three field goals. It was a strong defensive battle during the first half of the game, while both offensives struggled to get points on the board. The Titans’ Ryan Succop made two field goals, one in the first quarter and one in the second, while the Jaguars’ Jason Myers hit one in the first quarter. Tennessee was up 6-3 at halftime.

The Second Half

The second half looked like a completely different game compared to the first half. The Titans scored a total of 31 points in the half, while the Jaguars managed to score 13. Tennessee had one field goal and two touchdowns in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Jacksonville put zero points on the scoreboard in the third. With 6:36 remaining in the third quarter, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry scored a touchdown on a 17-yard-run. Delanie Walker ran one yard into the end zone, giving the Titans a 23-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jaguar offense put some points on the board during the fourth quarter with two touchdowns. Leonard Fournette ran one into the end zone with 7:12 on the clock. Allen Hurns scored the second touchdown for the Jaguars with a reception from a seven yard pass from quarterback Blake Bortles. These touchdowns were not enough as Tennessee scored another two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as well.

Team Statistics

Jacksonville allowed Tennessee 390 total yards, while finishing the game with only 310 total yards. The Jaguars had a total of three turnovers all from quarterback Blake Bortles. Bortles’ turnovers came from throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball after being sacked. He says it was tough to call and execute plays.

One of the Jaguars leading performers seems to be rookie running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette has been the top rusher for Jacksonville for the first two games of the season, his first two games in the NFL as well. Fournette had a total of 40 rushing yards, 14 carries, and one touchdown against the Titans. Allen Hurns was the top receiver of the game with a total of 82 yards on six receptions to go with his touchdown.

Up Next

The Jaguars are heading to London to take on the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday. Kick off is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Wembley Stadium. This will be Jacksonville’s sixth consecutive season playing in London, which is the most of any NFL team.