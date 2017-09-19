High School Football: Eastside Defeats Newberry; Gets First Win Of Season

It turns out that Monday Night Football is not just an NFL thing. With multiple high school football games being moved from last Friday due to Hurricane Irma, some teams were forced to make up for it early this week, including a Monday night thriller between the Eastside Rams and the Newberry Panthers. Before the game started, Newberry entered with a 1-1 record while Eastside entered with an 0-2 record, looking for its first win of the season.

Both teams get off to fast starts

Newberry quarterback David Robinson got things going for the Panthers in the first quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Fowler. The PAT was good, making it 7-0 Newberry. Eastside quickly answered back, marching all the way to Newberry’s 10-yard line. Quarterback Anthony Richardson then scored on a three yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7.

As the Panthers looked to get back on the scoreboard, Robinson threw a costly interception to Eastside’s Sheldon Hardy in Newberry territory. The Rams took full advantage of that miscue as Richardson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Tanksley. With the PAT being good, the Rams took the lead 14-7 to end the first quarter.

Big plays galore

In the second quarter, Tresell Curtis exploded for an 82-yard touchdown run to help the Panthers tie the game at 14. That would be the only offensive action in the second quarter. Both teams entered halftime tied at 14.

Eastside got off to a fast start at the beginning of the second half as Richardson tossed a 42-yard pass to Tanksley, putting the Rams at the Newberry 21. Richardson then scored another rushing touchdown from 10 yards out; the PAT was good, and the Rams again took the lead 21-14.

As the third quarter went on, Tanksley took a short pass and ran it 74 yards for the touchdown. This time, however, the point after was no good, making it 27-14 in favor of Eastside. Newberry had its own big play afterward as Curtis scored on a 70-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good, and Newberry was down 27-21 to end the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Richardson scored his third rushing touchdown of the night. Eastside then attempted a two point conversion, but it failed, making it 33-21 Eastside.

Newberry makes things interesting

As the fourth quarter was coming to an end, Newberry marched all the way to Eastside territory. Curtis then scored on a one yard touchdown run to help the Panthers claw back into the game. Newberry still trailed 33-28.

Newberry’s chances of coming back increased as Robinson recovered an onside kick. However, he was later picked off by Carlteon Brooks. With Eastside unable to take advantage of the turnover, Newberry got one more chance as the game was drawing to a close. Robinson attempted a 42-yard pass, but ultimately came up short. The Rams took the 33-28 victory as well as their first win of the season.

Eastside gains first win of season https://t.co/yx6IAAilT3 — Larry Savage (@SunPreps) September 19, 2017

What the coach said

After the game, Eastside head coach Cedderick Daniels talked about how happy he was with his team for the way they came together the last couple of weeks.

What’s next?

Eastside’s next game will be Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. against the Lake Weir Hurricanes in Ocala, Florida. Newberry’s next game will be the same date and time against the Williston Red Devils in Williston, Florida.