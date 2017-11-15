Home / NFL / Feud Between Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell Sparks Flames in the NFL
The feud between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is sparking flames in the NFL and is causing a “civil war.” According to the New York Times, Jones is threatening to sue the league and some of his fellow owners in an effort to block a contract extension for Goodell.

How it Started

It is thought the feud could possibly have stemmed from Roger Goodell suspending Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Due to an alleged domestic violence incident, Elliot was suspended by the NFL for six games in August. However, Jones remains determined there was no evidence to prove Elliott guilty. Furthermore, Elliott continued to play by appealing the suspension. He just recently served his first game of the six-game sentence in Dallas’ 27-7 loss against Atlanta.

Thus, enemies were made and the war began.

Jones Threatens to Sue

Goodell’s current contract goes through 2018 and he’s currently asking for the five-year extension. This would leave him in place till 2024. However, Jones is trying to cut that short.

Jones says he will not back off the threat of suing the NFL.

NFL Fires Back

The New York Times reported Monday that the committee sent Jones a ceases and desist warning after holding a conference call earlier in the day to discuss Goodell’s potential extension. Jones says other owners should get involved.

Jones is no longer an ad hoc member of the committee after bringing up the possibility of legal action.

  • Dave Ruth

    This Non Ethical Commish is holding the CTE Brain Trauma Injury Files Hostage for get this……..A MILLION A WEEK & a Private Jet !!!!……….OH The Integrity !!!

