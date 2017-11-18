Bradford defeats Dunnellon 24-14, moves on in Class 4A playoffs

After losing their first game of the season, the Bradford Tornadoes have been on a roll, reeling off 10 straight victories, with their latest victory coming over the Dunnellon Tigers. Bradford tops Dunnellon 24-14 to advance in the state playoffs.

Bradford strikes first

The Tornadoes scored first when quarterback Zion Barber scored on a one-yard touchdown run. The PAT was good, making it 7-0 Bradford to start the game. It would remain 7-0 for the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Dunnellon struck back when running back Jase Williams picked up a one-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Javon Lee then successfully converted a two-point conversion, making it 8-7 Dunnellon. The Tornadoes got the lead back when Barber, who also kicks for the team, hit a 20-yard field goal to put the Tornadoes up 10-8. Barber later threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nathaniel Davis. The PAT was good, making it 17-8 Bradford to end the first half.

Tigers keep it close, but Tornadoes ultimately pull away

In the second half, Williams picked up a 10-yard touchdown run for Dunnellon. The Tigers tried another two-point conversion. But this time, they failed, making it 17-14 Bradford. Barber later threw his second touchdown of the night, connecting with Davis for 35 yards. The PAT was good, making it 24-14 to end the game. Barber finished the game with three total touchdowns (one rushing, two passing).

Interview with the coach

After the game, Bradford head coach Brian Tomlinson gave his thoughts on his team’s performance.

What’s next?

Bradford will host the Raines Vikings on Friday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m. for the Class 4A semifinals.