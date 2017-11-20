The 2017 Iron Bowl has a Significant Impact on the 2017 College Football Playoff

As the college football regular season comes to a close, two SEC West teams have their eyes on a playoff spot. The big matchup this week is Alabama against Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl. These Alabama-based programs are the two candidates to clinch the SEC West title.
With Auburn’s dismantling of previously No. 1-ranked Georgia in Week 11, they have kept themselves relevant in the picture for the SEC title, even with two losses on their record. Considering those two losses were single-digit losses against ranked opponents away from home, the Tigers could be the first two-loss program to ever make the College Football Playoff.
That being said, undefeated Alabama remains the favorite to come out of the West; but it’s close.
The winner of Alabama and Auburn will be crowned SEC West champions and will play Georgia in the SEC title game on Dec. 2.
The remaining SEC West teams
Excluding Arkansas, the rest of the SEC West will be facing off against one another.
- Ole Miss and Mississippi State will play each other Thanksgiving Day at 7:30 p.m.
- Arkansas will play Missouri Friday afternoon at 2:30.
- Texas A&M and LSU will square off Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Thanks to a slow start to the season, LSU will have no more impact on the SEC West. After a 30-10 win over Tennessee in Week 12, LSU are attempting to finish the season on a 3-game winning streak.
Arkansas will want to finish with a win after a disappointing season. The Razorbacks are going to end the season with a losing record for the first time since 2013.
Ole Miss, who were ineligible for the 2017 Playoff due to a self-imposed post-season penalty, will be hoping to finish the year with an even record after struggling in conference play with a 2-5 record.
SEC Teams Bowl Eligible:
Alabama (11-0)
Georgia (10-1)
Auburn (9-2)
Mississippi State (8-3)
LSU (8-3)
South Carolina (8-3)
Texas A&M (7-4)
Kentucky (7-4)
Missouri (6-5)
Iron Bowl 2017
The 2017 Iron Bowl will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.