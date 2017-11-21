2018 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Released

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot for the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame includes Jacksonville Bolles alumnus Chipper Jones, among other palpable candidates including former Brave Andruw Jones.

Chipper Jones, 1 of 19 players on the 2018 @baseballhall ballot ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ebk7gNumJL — Photo File (@PhotoFile1) November 20, 2017

Who’s In?

The ballot has 33 total names included on the list. Along with Chipper and Andruw Jones, familiar names such as Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Vladimir Guerrero are also among the group.

The complete list of players on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot:

Barry Bonds

Chris Carpenter

Roger Clemens

Johnny Damon

Trevor Hoffman

Livan Hernandez

Vladimir Guerrero

Orlando Hudson

Aubrey Huff

Jason Isringhausen

Andruw Jones

Chipper Jones

Jeff Kent

Carlos Lee

Brad Lidge

Edgar Martinez

Hideki Matsui

Fred McGriff

Kevin Millwood

Jamie Moyer

Mike Mussina

Manny Ramirez

Scott Rolen

Johan Santana

Curt Schilling

Gary Sheffield

Sammy Sosa

Jim Thome

Omar Vizquel

Billy Wagner

Larry Walker

Kerry Wood

Carlos Zambrano

Notables

Livan Hernandez, a Cuban pitcher with 17 seasons under his belt for nine different teams, was Most Valuable Player in both the 1997 NL Championship Series and World Series for the Marlins.

Johnny Damon had 2,769 hits and played for both the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox and the Yankees’ championship team of 2009. Also loved for his long locks while playing in Boston.

Johnny Damon and Curt Schilling with the Boston Red Sox World Series Trophy at @GilletteStadium on November 14, 2004. @gehrig38 pic.twitter.com/azeCJOFHPX — Bob Hyldburg (@BobtheStatMan) November 14, 2017

Hideki Matsui, the Japanese slugger who came over into the MLB at age 29, played 10 seasons winning MVP of the 2009 World Series in which he batted .615 with three homers and eight RBIs in the Yankees’ six-game win over the Phillies.

The three first-ballot entrees that could be inducted in the first year include the two Jones and Jim Thome – who is 8th all-time in home runs with 612 total homers.

When is the Vote?

The vote will take place in January 2018.