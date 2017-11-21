Home / Baseball / 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Released

2018 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Released

Josh LaSelva November 21, 2017 Baseball, Feature Sports News, MLB 7 Views

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot for the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame includes Jacksonville Bolles alumnus Chipper Jones, among other palpable candidates including former Brave Andruw Jones.

Who’s In?

The ballot has 33 total names included on the list. Along with Chipper and Andruw Jones, familiar names such as Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Vladimir Guerrero are also among the group.

The complete list of players on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot:

  • Barry Bonds
  • Chris Carpenter
  • Roger Clemens
  • Johnny Damon
  • Trevor Hoffman
  • Livan Hernandez
  • Vladimir Guerrero
  • Orlando Hudson
  • Aubrey Huff
  • Jason Isringhausen
  • Andruw Jones
  • Chipper Jones
  • Jeff Kent
  • Carlos Lee
  • Brad Lidge
  • Edgar Martinez
  • Hideki Matsui
  • Fred McGriff
  • Kevin Millwood
  • Jamie Moyer
  • Mike Mussina
  • Manny Ramirez
  • Scott Rolen
  • Johan Santana
  • Curt Schilling
  • Gary Sheffield
  • Sammy Sosa
  • Jim Thome
  • Omar Vizquel
  • Billy Wagner
  • Larry Walker
  • Kerry Wood
  • Carlos Zambrano

Notables

Livan Hernandez, a Cuban pitcher with 17 seasons under his belt for nine different teams, was Most Valuable Player in both the 1997 NL Championship Series and World Series for the Marlins.

Johnny Damon had 2,769 hits and played for both the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox and the Yankees’ championship team of 2009. Also loved for his long locks while playing in Boston.

Hideki Matsui, the Japanese slugger who came over into the MLB at age 29, played 10 seasons winning MVP of the 2009 World Series in which he batted .615 with three homers and eight RBIs in the Yankees’ six-game win over the Phillies.

The three first-ballot entrees that could be inducted in the first year include the two Jones and Jim Thome – who is 8th all-time in home runs with 612 total homers.

When is the Vote?

The vote will take place in January 2018.

About Josh LaSelva

Originally from Ocala, Florida. University of Florida Class of 2017. Avid FIFA player willing to beat anybody. Follow me on Twitter for everything you need to know!

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

The Falcons Beat The Seahawks in Monday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons improved their record to 6-4 after a 34-31 victory over the Seattle …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties