College Football Playoff Rankings Release Tonight

Week 13 college football rankings will release tonight, but don’t expect much of a change following last weeks games.

Top 5:

It’s no surprise Alabama remains atop the leader board. The undefeated Crimson Tide Rolled over Arkansas Saturday defeating the Razorbacks 41-9.

Alabama Clemson Miami Oklahoma Wisconsin

Middle of The Pack:

The SEC still has a chance to provide two teams to the final playoff field with Alabama and Georgia. While LSU still has a good chance for a mid-tear bowl game. The Tigers just need to keep things rolling against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State must beat Ole Mis this weekend to keep their spot in the rankings. If the Bulldogs can grab one more win they will reach double-digit victories for the third time in school history.

Auburn

Georgia

Noter Dame

Ohi State

Pen State

USC

TCU

Washington State

UCF

Mississippi State

Michigan State

Washington

LSU

Oklahoma State

Northwestern

Bottom Five:

The Memphis Tigers are ranked first in the American West, took down Navy 30-27 over the weekend. This weeks test for the Tigers will come when they Take on East Carolina Saturday in Memphis.

"You have seen flashes of what they (ECU) are capable of. In just about every one of their games, there was a key moment where it could have gone either way." @Coach_Norvell — Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) November 20, 2017

Iowa State must beat Kansas to stay in the rankings this week.