Home / College Football / College Football Playoff Rankings Release Tonight
Nov 18, 2017; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown (2) tosses a wrist band to fans after the game against the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings Release Tonight

Caroline Lesousky November 21, 2017 College Football, SEC 25 Views

Week 13 college football rankings will release tonight, but don’t expect much of a change following last weeks games.

 Top 5:

It’s no surprise Alabama remains atop the leader board. The undefeated Crimson Tide Rolled over Arkansas Saturday defeating the Razorbacks 41-9.

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Miami
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Wisconsin

Middle of The Pack:

The SEC still has a chance to provide two teams to the final playoff field with Alabama and Georgia. While LSU still has a good chance for a mid-tear bowl game. The Tigers just need to keep things rolling against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State must beat Ole Mis this weekend to keep their spot in the rankings. If the Bulldogs can grab one more win they will reach double-digit victories for the third time in school history.

  • Auburn
  • Georgia
  • Noter Dame
  • Ohi State
  • Pen State
  • USC
  • TCU
  • Washington State
  • UCF
  • Mississippi State
  • Michigan State
  • Washington
  • LSU
  • Oklahoma State
  • Northwestern

Bottom Five:

The Memphis Tigers are ranked first in the American West, took down Navy 30-27 over the weekend. This weeks test for the Tigers will come when they Take on East Carolina Saturday in Memphis.

Iowa State must beat Kansas to stay in the rankings this week.

  • Memphis
  • Stanford
  • Boise State
  • Virginia Tech
  • Iowa State

Tags

About Caroline Lesousky

Check Also

The 2017 Iron Bowl has a Significant Impact on the 2017 College Football Playoff

As the college football regular season comes to a close, two SEC West teams have …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties