David Reese Looking Forward to Florida State

David Reese, the Gators starting linebacker, spoke with the media about the team and Saturday’s game against Florida State.

About David Reese

Reese is a 6-1 239 pound sophomore from Farmington, Michigan. He was a 3-star recruit for Florida in 2016, after decommitting from his hometown Michigan Wolverines. He was the 15th ranked inside linebacker in the nation. Reese has had a great season so far for the Gators, leading the team in tackles with 88. He also has one interception so far this season.

Coming off a win

The Gators had a much-needed victory on Saturday against UAB, winning 36-7 at home. Reese had 11 tackles in a very strong defensive performance by the whole team. Reese described the win as a “relief” and says the team was just having fun out there on the field.

Reese’s thoughts on FSU

Reese says FSU is a “good team” and “their record probably doesn’t show how good they are.” He also spoke about Cam Akers, the freshman running back for the Seminoles. Reese compared Akers to Dalvin Cook, saying that Akers is similar to Cook and that Cook was “probably the best back in college football” last year. Akers has 779 yards on the season on 148 attempts along with 4 touchdowns and needs 228 yards over two games to beat Cook’s freshman rushing record.

Winning for the seniors

Reese acknowledges the Gators want to keep FSU from qualifying for a bowl game, but he thinks beating FSU for the seniors should be everyone’s focus. Reese says the important thing about this game is “sending the seniors off strong” and mentioned that some of the guys on the team have never beaten FSU and that the team should win it for them.

Kickoff

Florida vs. Florida State will kick off at 12 p.m. Eastern Time in The Swamp.