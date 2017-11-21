Home / College Football / After Getting Much Needed Win, Gator Football Back In Swamp To Face FSU

After Getting Much Needed Win, Gator Football Back In Swamp To Face FSU

Andrea Guerrero November 21, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gainesville, Gator Football, SEC 22 Views

The Florida Gator football team snapped a five game losing streak after beating Alabama-Birmingham 36-7 last Saturday and now the focus is on the FSU Seminoles who come to town Saturday in what could be Florida’s final game of the season.
Florida interim head coach Randy Shannon said Saturday was a good game for the team and thinks the guys played hard and physical up front.

As for receivers, Shannon said he’s not too pleased with their performance in this past weekend’s game, saying the group dropped too many passes.  “We have to capitalize on those situations and get better this week,” Shannon said.

 

Quarterback Feleipe completed 15 of 30 passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns and 0 interceptions against UAB. No confirmation was made on whether Franks or Malik Zaire would be starting this Saturday but Shannon did say Zaire is still day to day with a knee injury.

SUNSHINE SHOWDOWN

Florida is seeking to snap its four game losing streak against the Seminoles. Shannon expects Florida State will the Gators up front and says if the Seminoles try to stop the Gator running game, the team must take advantage of throwing the football.

“This is a good solid team,” Shannon said about Florida State. “Odell Haggins, who has been the defensive line coach since 1996, has prepared his guys to be physical, something we can expect out of this game.”

The energy at the Swamp was strong this past weekend and Shannon is excited to have another home game in front of what he has said many times are “loyal Gator fans.” Regardless of the season both teams have had this is an all-time rivalry that will bring many fans from around the state.

Coach Shannon wants his guys to stay focused on winning, a message that has not changed for these past few weeks. He wants the guys to not take things personal for this game, but simply stay on track on what they need to get done.

As for injuries Malik Zaire, Kadrius Toney, Jeawon Taylor and Jachai Polite are all still day to day and there’s no confirmation whether they will be out on the field this Saturday.

UPCOMING GATORS

Recruits changing their mind about their decision to commit to Florida is not a concern for Shannon. He said the brand and family atmosphere of the school speaks for itself and keeps thee young guys excited to be a part of this team.

