UF Apparently Targeting Dan Mullen As New Football Coach

A source has told ESPN Gainesville that the University of Florida is targeting former Gator assistant and current Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen to be its next football coach. Another source said current UCF coach Scott Frost was approached about the Florida job but the source said he declined the offer, opening the possibility that he will be the new coach at his alma mater, Nebraska. However, that contact has not been confirmed by UF or anyone from UCF. UCF is playing Memphis in the American Conference championship game this weekend.

Mullen was an assistant at Florida under Urban Meyer and also worked at Mississippi State as its head coach when current UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin held the same position at that school. Mississippi State finished 8-4 this year and will be heading to a bowl game; UF finished its year 4-7.