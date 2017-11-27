Gator Volleyball to Host NCAA Tournament

After a fantastic regular season with a 25-1 record, the Florida Gators volleyball team has been awarded the No.2 overall seed and will host through the NCAA tournament starting on Thursday, December 1st.

With a 3-1 win over Missouri on Saturday, the Gators clinched a share of the program’s 23rd Southeastern Conference title. The title is shared with Kentucky, which also finished with a 17-1 record in conference play.

In both head-to-head match-ups with the Wildcats, the Gators won four sets compared to three. It is the second consecutive SEC title for Florida. The win over Missouri was also the 900th career win of head coach Mary Wise.

Gators host Alabama State in first round

Earning an overall top-4 seed for the first time since 2010 ensures Gainesville will be one of four regional hosts if the Gators win their fist and second round matches. Florida will face Alabama State in the first round on Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O`Connell Center. Alabama State is 28-10 overall and 18-0 in the SWAC. Both teams met in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament, the Gators won with 3-0.

On Thursday at 4:30 p.m. the College of Charleston (27-5) will play against Miami (21-5). The winners of both matches will meet for the second round match-up on Friday, December 2 in Gainesville.

Here is the bottom right quarter of the bracket! #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/Voph18JizM — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 27, 2017

Notable

Florida earned a top-4 seed for the seventh time in program’s history

Florida advanced to the NCAA semifinals four of six times they were a overall top-4 seed

The Gators have made 23 Regional Semifinals and 15 Regional Championships in program history

The Gators lead 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament series against Alabama State

Click here to see the complete NCAA Tournament bracket.