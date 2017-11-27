Jaguars Fall to Cardinals in Final Minutes

The Jacksonville Jaguars four-game win streak was snapped in the final seconds of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. A 57-yard field goal led Arizona to a win, beating Jacksonville by a score of 27-24.

Jaguars’ Offensive Woes

Jacksonville’s offense struggled throughout Sunday’s game. The Jaguars were ranked the NFL’s no. 1 rushing team entering the game, averaging 160 yards per game. However, they had just 91 against Arizona, their lowest on the season.

Final Minutes

With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, both teams had interceptions. However, neither team was able to capitalize on the opportunity and score. The Jaguars had the ball in the final minute with the game tied at 24-24. Instead of letting the clock run out, the Cardinals got the ball on a punt with 0:16 left in the game. A 57-yard field goal from Phil Dawson with seconds left won the game for Arizona. The kick was Dawson’s career-longest.

Marrone Blames Himself for Loss

Jaguars’ head coach Doug Marrone says he feels he is to blame for the loss. Marrone says he felt he should have just ran out the clock and sent the game into overtime instead of punting the ball.

What’s Next

The Jaguars are now 7-4 on the season. They will play the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, starting the first of three games in a row at home.