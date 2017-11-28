Chip Kelly Starts at UCLA

On November 25, 2017, UCLA hired Chip Kelly as their 17th head football coach, signing him to a 5-year $23.3 million dollar contract. He’s taking over a program that hasn’t won a National title since.

Chip Kelly is the new head coach for UCLA Football. Full story: https://t.co/JNfJXqCSUr#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/do8uaUpR4j — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 25, 2017

Introductory Press Conference:

UCLA introduced Kelly Monday with a press conference. Kelly took to the stand to talk about his plans for the program and said he will set players up for success. Comparing football to school saying the game is like a test and they will be prepared because they have the syllabus before the Exam.

Kelly went on to explain why he liked UCLA, saying their heart and passion for the game of football prove to him their ability as a team.

Florida was also looking to hire Kelly to fill their coaching vacancy. However, he said that he took the right job and UCLA felt like the correct fit. Kelly will take over a program that has not won a conference title since 1998 and only has one national championship which a came in 1954.

Kelly’s Past:

Before UCLA Kelly guided Oregon to the national championship game after the 2010 season as well as three conference titles in his four years at the school. He was the head coach of the Oregon Ducks from 2009 to 2012, leading the program to four consecutive BCS bowl game appearances including the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

After which he went on to coach the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 until 2015, and with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.