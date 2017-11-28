Home / College Football / Chip Kelly Starts at UCLA
Nov 27, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The new head coach for UCLA football Chip Kelly sits next to athletic director Dan Guerrero as he answers questions during a press conference today at Pauly Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Chip Kelly Starts at UCLA

Caroline Lesousky November 28, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News 43 Views

On November 25, 2017, UCLA hired Chip Kelly as their 17th head football coach, signing him to a 5-year $23.3 million dollar contract. He’s taking over a program that hasn’t won a National title since.

Introductory Press Conference:

UCLA introduced Kelly Monday with a press conference. Kelly took to the stand to talk about his plans for the program and said he will set players up for success. Comparing football to school saying the game is like a test and they will be prepared because they have the syllabus before the Exam.

Kelly went on to explain why he liked UCLA, saying their heart and passion for the game of football prove to him their ability as a team.

Florida was also looking to hire Kelly to fill their coaching vacancy. However, he said that he took the right job and UCLA felt like the correct fit. Kelly will take over a program that has not won a conference title since 1998 and only has one national championship which a came in 1954.

Kelly’s Past:

Before UCLA Kelly guided Oregon to the national championship game after the 2010 season as well as three conference titles in his four years at the school. He was the head coach of the Oregon Ducks from 2009 to 2012, leading the program to four consecutive BCS bowl game appearances including the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

After which he went on to coach the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 until 2015, and with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Tags

About Caroline Lesousky

Check Also

Around the NFL: Week 11

Week 11 of NFL play highlighted those teams who are serious playoff contenders compared to …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties