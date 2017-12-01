Big 12 Championship Preview: Oklahoma-TCU Rematch

The University of Oklahoma Sooners will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big-12 Championships game. This will be the first time since 2010 that the Big-12 has hosted a championship. Both teams finished conference play with wins and are looking for one more. In their first meeting Oklahoma had no issues surpassing the Horned Frogs.

What Happened Last Time

Back on November 11th, Oklahoma and TCU met during conference play. Oklahoma took the lead in first quarter and never looked back. Led by up-and-coming running back Rodney Anderson, the Sooners were able to overcome TCU 38-20. In that game, Anderson got it done for his team on the ground and in the air. The sophomore rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns while also slating 139 yards receiving and two more touchdowns. This season, he has racked up total of 867 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The TCU defense will have another tall task on their hands, as Anderson also has 283 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The Sooner’s offense is good with Anderson, but operates through Heisman Trophy candidate Baker Mayfield. His performances continue to separate himself in the Heisman race. Mayfield’s 4,097 passing yards for the season has without a doubt propelled him and his team. The senior knows what it’s like to persevere. Despite not starting in the last home game of his career, per usual Mayfield fashion, he showed up and showed out. He finished the game with 281 passing yards and three touchdowns for a 59-31 win over West Virginia. The Heisman candidate will have to keep his cool while also maintaining his normal flare in order to overcome TCU in the conference championship game.

What has Rodney Anderson done for you lately? No. 1️⃣ nationally in yards from scrimmage and No. 2️⃣ in TDs over the last 6️⃣ weeks, that's all. #OUDNA #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/wBjh66kQvn — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 29, 2017

Staying the Course

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley knows this game will not be an easy one. The Horned Frogs have not lost a game since the Sooner’s hosted them. TCU beat Texas Tech on the road and Baylor at home. Riley acknowledges how well TCU has played and says Saturday’s game will not be a walk in the park. TCU has held their own this season, coming into Saturday ranked 11th in the College Football Playoff Poll.

The Horned Frogs are also led by a senior in Kenny Hill who has done a pretty good job of leading his offense. Hill has completed 66.6% of his passes this season. However,when the team took on Oklahoma a few weeks back, Hill had his lowest completion percentage of the year at 42.6. While the team will look to make a statement they may do so without Hill, who is probable to play. In addition, running back Darius Anderson is questionable for Saturday, as he was originally ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Despite injuries, the Horned Frogs will have momentum going into Arlington, after all, they have nothing to lose and everything to gain with an upset over No. 3 Oklahoma.

Side Note:

TCU will start the Saturday’s game without safety Nick Orr. The senior is suspended from the first half as punishment for throwing a punch in a third quarter brawl last week.

Kick of is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Dallas, TX from AT&T Stadium.