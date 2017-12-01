Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher has reportedly resigned and accepted the same position at Texas A&M. Fisher held the position for eight seasons with the Seminoles, finishing with an 83-23 overall record.

Florida State will head into their last game of the season seeking bowl-eligibility for the 36th straight season without him. FSU will face Louisiana-Monroe this weekend with Odell Haggins as the interim head coach.

#FSU coach Jimbo Fisher has put his Christmas tree outside his house to be picked up as garbage pic.twitter.com/N0pgrdL0bN — Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) December 1, 2017

Legacy

Florida State fans continue to suffer from their worst season since Jimbo Fisher took over as head coach. The Seminoles opened this season as the No. 3 team in the AP Preseason Poll. However, a 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama in week one was just the start of a subpar season. Quarterback Deondre Francois also had a season ending injury in that game, leaving true freshman James Blackman to step in. Despite Clemson being national champions and Miami (FL) trending up, plenty of speculation surrounding Fisher and his coaches loomed.

The Last Week

Fisher, FSU, and Texas A&M refused to speak about the rumors of his potential switch throughout the week. Fisher was linked in the last few years to other jobs in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) such as Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee. The new Aggies head coach won the BCS National Championship in 2013 and won four of the six other New Year’s six bowls.

Statement from FSU president John Thrasher and AD Stan Wilcox on Jimbo Fisher leaving for Texas A&M https://t.co/RAt0U5uzO4 pic.twitter.com/OeUdTDlBGk — Orlando Sentinel-FSU (@osfsu) December 1, 2017

The Future

Fisher’s contract with Texas A&M is reportedly worth $75 million over 10 years. Texas A&M since joining the SEC have built a stadium worth $450 million, had a player win the Heisman Trophy, and brought in great coaching staff. He will now have to battle Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide, Auburn, LSU, and more in the SEC West. The Aggies finished 7-5, (4-4) fourth in the SEC West, and had key wins against Arkansas, Florida, and Mississippi.