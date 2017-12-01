Home / College Football / Jimbo Fisher Resigns at FSU, Accepts Texas A&M Head Coach Position
Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher (center) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. The Seminoles won 33-32. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher Resigns at FSU, Accepts Texas A&M Head Coach Position

Homar Hernandez December 1, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News, SEC 0 Views

Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher has reportedly resigned and accepted the same position at Texas A&M. Fisher held the position for eight seasons with the Seminoles, finishing with an 83-23 overall record.

Florida State will head into their last game of the season seeking bowl-eligibility for the 36th straight season without him. FSU will face Louisiana-Monroe this weekend with Odell Haggins as the interim head coach.

Legacy

Florida State fans continue to suffer from their worst season since Jimbo Fisher took over as head coach. The Seminoles opened this season as the No. 3 team in the AP Preseason Poll. However, a 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama in week one was just the start of a subpar season. Quarterback Deondre Francois also had a season ending injury in that game, leaving true freshman James Blackman to step in. Despite Clemson being national champions and Miami (FL) trending up, plenty of speculation surrounding Fisher and his coaches loomed.

The Last Week

Fisher, FSU, and Texas A&M refused to speak about the rumors of his potential switch throughout the week. Fisher was linked in the last few years to other jobs in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) such as Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee. The new Aggies head coach won the BCS National Championship in 2013 and won four of the six other New Year’s six bowls.

The Future

Fisher’s contract with Texas A&M is reportedly worth $75 million over 10 years. Texas A&M since joining the SEC have built a stadium worth $450 million, had a player win the Heisman Trophy, and brought in great coaching staff. He will now have to battle Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide, Auburn, LSU, and more in the SEC West. The Aggies finished 7-5, (4-4) fourth in the SEC West, and had key wins against Arkansas, Florida, and Mississippi.

Tags

About Homar Hernandez

Sports Journalist @ESPNGainesville, @VAVEL, @VAVEL_USA, @WUFTNews. Telecom at @UF. Miami Aficionado. Views are my own. RT's ≠ endorsements.

Check Also

Texas A&M is After Jimbo Fisher

The Jimbo Fisher rumors of going to Texas A&M are still swirling and picking up …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties