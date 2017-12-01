UCF Looking For Third Conference Championship in Five Years

Two years ago, Scott Frost was hired to take over a UCF team that was 0-12. After going 6-7 in his first year, Frost has completely transformed this program.

He has the Knights sitting at 11-0 and ranked No. 14 in the latest college football playoff rankings. He has produced one of the best offenses in college football and has been beating teams by an average score of 48-22.

Now, his team will face off against No. 20 Memphis (10-1, 7-1) in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

The AAC trophy is here, Scott Frost set to speak at 3:45 to preview tomorrow's game against Memphis pic.twitter.com/6F6q46Df0P — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) December 1, 2017

The First Game

The two were originally supposed to play on September 8th. Memphis flew to Orlando on Thursday night, but upon arriving there, the game was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma. Memphis flew back home and the game was rescheduled to September 30th.

This time, the game kicked off as expected and both offenses came out hot on their first drives. After that, the game was all UCF and they beat Memphis 40-13. UCF ran for 350 yards, led by Adrian Killins Jr., who had 115 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He also had 5 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Former track star Adrian Killins 96 yard touchdown run is now the longest run and TD run in @UCF_Football history.

UCF leads 16-7.#FOX35 — Adam Shadoff (@FOX35Adam) October 1, 2017

UCF also caused Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson to throw some ill-advised passes. Ferguson has only thrown eight interceptions this year, but three came in the UCF game.

Mike Norvell on Riley Ferguson's 1 TD 3 INT night against UCF: "He knows he didn't play his best game." pic.twitter.com/Yf68D75ZPM — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) October 1, 2017

History

UCF and Memphis have met 10 times 2005. UCF has beaten Memphis all 10 times.

2017: 40-13

2013 : 24-17

: 24-17 2012 :35-17

:35-17 2011 : 41-0

: 41-0 2010 : 37-17

: 37-17 2009 : 32-14

: 32-14 2008 : 28-21

: 28-21 2007 : 56-20

: 56-20 2006 : 26-24

: 26-24 2005: 38-17

Stats

There should not be a lack of points in this game. Both teams have the ability to light up the scoreboard. They are both in the top three in the country in points per game. Memphis leads the country with 47.3 points per game, and UCF is ranked third, scoring 45.8 points per game. The conference championship will be a home game for UCF, where their own offense has been even more dominant.

UCF averages 52.4 points at home, Memphis averages 41.5 points on the road

Both teams score quickly, they are first and second in points per play

Memphis averages .646 points per play, UCF averages .639

Other stats

Memphis is fourth in the country in total yards per game, averaging 536.1 yards per game; UCF is sixth with 527.6 yards per game

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson is eighth in the country in passing yards and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns

Memphis receiver Anthony Miller is tied for ninth in the country in receptions (78), seventh in receiving yards (1,212) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (14)

Memphis WR Anthony Miller had yet ANOTHER big game today against ECU. pic.twitter.com/Pd9imcnyRh — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 26, 2017

Time/Spread

The game will air on ABC at noon on Saturday.

Spread, courtesy of Bovada: UCF -7, O/U 81