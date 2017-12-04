NFL Preview: The Pittsburgh Steelers Visit the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North Matchup on Monday Night Football

The 9-2 Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the 5-6 Cincinnati Bengals in an all-AFC North matchup on Monday Night Football, kicking off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Steelers have won their last 6 games this season and have taken the previous five meetings against the Bengals, dating back to December 2015.

Bengals’ offensive struggles

The Bengals have had a slow offensive season with some of the worst offensive numbers in the NFL. Their 274.3 yards per game and 75.6 rushing yards per game are the lowest in the NFL in their respective categories.

In fact, their highest rank for offensive output is their points per game at 18.1, good for 25th in the NFL.

Andy Dalton

The Bengals quarterback has played well in recent weeks, keeping his turnovers to a minimum. In his last 3 games, Dalton has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Granted, the Bengals’ last two games have come against the Broncos and Browns, who’ve lost a combined 37 games in a row. It’s fair to say that Dalton hasn’t been tested significantly in those games.

However, this game will be different. Pittsburgh have allowed the fewest total yards per game in the NFL this season. Dalton will need help from the run game, which has been absent most of the season for the Bengals, as the Steelers defense has allowed less than 200 passing yards per game, which won’t be enough for Cincinnati.

Key for Bengals

One stat that could give Bengals fans hope is that, although the Steelers offense has been efficient, Ben Roethlisberger has thrown four interceptions in his last four games. Despite the turnovers, Big Ben has also thrown 11 touchdowns in his last four games.

The Bengals defense needs to pressure Big Ben into turnovers, which he has shown that he is prone to committing. That could be the difference in a win or a loss for the third-place team in the AFC North.

Roethlisberger calls this Monday Night Football game the biggest of the Steelers season.

Game details

The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.