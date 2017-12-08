Pruitt Named Head Coach at Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers have hired Jeremy Pruitt as the 26th head coach of their program. Pruitt, who was the Alabama defensive coordinator, has signed a six-year contract. He will earn $3.8 million dollars per year.

Pruitt says he chose to come to Tennessee and he is already laying down his expectations. Pruitt says he expects his team to put forth full effort and get themselves back atop the SEC.

Important Qualities

One of the top priorities at Tennessee is recruiting. The Volunteers currently have 14 commitments from the class of 2018. Pruitt has been successful in his recruiting at the University of Alabama.

Pruitt has won four national championships throughout his collegiate coaching career.

🏆🏆 Championship background 🏆🏆 Jeremy Pruitt has had his hand in four national championships during his collegiate coaching career, including three straight from 2011-13 (Alabama + Florida State) 🍊 pic.twitter.com/0JChFdK80Y — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 7, 2017

Another important quality Pruitt brings to the table is a strong defensive perspective. Pruitt has been the defensive coordinator at Alabama for two seasons. He was also the defensive coordinator on the 2013 Florida State national championship team. Prior to his stint at Alabama, he was the defensive coordinator under Mark Richt at Georgia.

Commitment at Alabama

Pruitt will stay with Alabama through the College Football Playoff. This is the third consecutive season Alabama has lost a coordinator prior to the College Football Playoff. Pruitt says he has enjoyed working with Nick Saban and would not be in this position without him.

Football folks at every level are endorsing Coach Pruitt and what he brings to Tennessee. First up, Nick Saban 👇 pic.twitter.com/0oWfoVwMAI — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 7, 2017

Pruitt says he will remain on the staff for the bowl game, as he has made a commitment to the players at that university.

Alabama will take on No. 1 Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. Pruitt will then return fully to his new position at Tennessee.