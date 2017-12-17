Jalen Hudson Takes Charge in OBC

Jalen Hudson, a starter in Saturday’s Orange Bowl Classic as the Gators faced off the Clemson Tigers, can add another game on his resume as top scorer.

The redshirt Junior Guard dominated on the court. Hudson took charge and was the only player for Florida to successfully shoot and make the first 12 points for Florida. As the time continued to wine down it wasn’t until 10:36 left where KeVaughn Allen finally made a 3 pointer helping the Gators keep their lead.

Hudson played 17 minutes and helped the Gators lead at the end of the first half with 14 points, making 2-3 of his 3 point shots.

The Junior showed to have a strong night on the offensive side, but still needs to bring that same energy on the defensive end, something Coach Mike White has asked from him continuously – not just him but the whole team.

In the second half fouls were a clear issue for the gators at 14:05 left the gators had committed 7 while the tigers only had 1.

The Gators seemed to get cold, only hitting 29 points in the second half and when the Gators found themselves in a close match to take the win, Hudson just didn’t close the game out as strong, only posting three from downtown in the last 10 minutes.

The Tigers were able to stay in and get their lea from fouls committed by players like Kevarrius Hayes and Egor Koulechov late in the second half. Hudson pointed out the Tigers took advantage of this helping them take the W.

“Overall we got some really good looks,” Hudson said, but followed up saying they missed shots they showed of made.

When asked if he thinks the traveling from this season cross country to face some top opponents he said he doesn’t think it’s taking anything from them.

“I thought we got a lot of experience from that. We’re still making the same mistakes we made since early November. We have to capitalize on that. I thought we fought, thought we played hard and took really good shots,” Hudson said.

All in all Hudson went 4-for-8 from downtown