Preview: No. 1 Florida Looks to Stay Hot Against Stony Brook

The Florida Gators (9-1) are preparing to host the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-1) for a three-game weekend series. The last time the Gators faced the Seawolves in 2015 they came away with a sweep. Florida is 4-0 all-time against Stony Brook.

Using the Schwarz

JJ Schwarz is the only current Florida player who saw playing time in the 2015 series against the Seawolves. He went 4-for-9 with two doubles. If he keeps pace with his early-season stats in 2018 he should find similar success.

Through 10 games in 2017, Schwarz was hitting just .212 with five RBI. This year, the Gators’ captain has come out of the gates ablaze. Of Gators with more than ten at-bats, Schwarz is hitting a team-high .405 with 15 hits. Eight of those hits have been for extra bases, including four home runs.

Pitching Matchups

The Gators will once again turn to their starting pitching to bolster their chances for a series win. To this point, Florida’s weekend rotation has received plenty of support from the offense.

Gator hitters have supplied Brady Singer with an average of seven runs per game. Kowar has received nine and Dyson has received 9.5. Here are the scheduled matchups for the weekend.

Friday: Brady Singer (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Greg Marino (0-0, 4.00 ERA)

Saturday: Jackson Kowar (2-0, 2.77 ERA) vs. RHP Bret Clarke (1-0, 2.00 ERA)

Sunday: Tyler Dyson (1-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Hermann (2-0, 1.80 ERA)

Seawolves Scouting Report

Stony Brook is coming off their 1000th win in program history. As a team, they’re hitting .291 on the season. Head coach Matt Senk will be looking for outfielder Michael Wilson to lead the way behind the plate. He’s hitting .387 with five RBI in 2018.

Collectively, Stony Brook has five players with 10 or more at-bats that are hitting over .300. Through seven games, the Seawolves have committed nine errors. They’ll need to be sure-handed defensively if they are to give Florida a good contest.

It's GAMEDAY! We take on the top-ranked Florida Gators in Gainesville at 6:30 PM. Sophomore RHP Greg Marino gets the ball in game one of the series.

📺: SEC Network +

📊: https://t.co/vWc2UWsI5d#SeawolvesUnited #AEBASE pic.twitter.com/iKOeQUEq3R — Stony Brook Baseball (@StonyBrookBASE) March 2, 2018

Game Info

We’ll have coverage of tonight’s game at 6:25 p.m. on ESPN 98.1 FM & 850 AM WRUF. Saturday’s game is slated to begin at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m.