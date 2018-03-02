Rams Look to Take Next Step in NFC

Last to first

The Los Angeles Rams are still riding out a “last to first” high from the 2017-18 season. They are coming off their NFC West title as they approach the NFL Combine, the Draft, and the 2018-19 season. Having almost tripled their win total from 2016, the Rams are catching the attention of many people. With such a successful season last year, the Rams have a target on their backs. They have a challenging schedule coming up in the 2018 season.

Coach McVay

Head coach Sean McVay is looking for the team to be contenders in the playoffs and not just hold the title of division champions. McVay believes that last year was a “step in the right direction” and really “good for [them] to develop a foundation.” He acknowledges that this was purely a foundation and won’t win them any games. If anything it puts even more pressure on them. McVay and the general manager Les Snead “have a good feel for the roster.”

The Rams look forward to playing Seattle with two weeks left in the season and that game, in many ways, determines who wins the division. McVay appreciates how consistent Seattle is and he ends with, “its gonna be a great challenge for us”.

Jared Goff

Starting quarterback Jared Goff had an excellent 2017 season. Les Snead is one of the lucky general managers not needing to draft a quarterback. Snead says “it takes so much time to really dive in and try to figure out if those guys are gonna be able to perform and have success in this demanding job.” Goff is looking forward to another great season for the Rams.