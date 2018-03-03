The No. 2 Florida Gators (19-1) wins 4-0 against the No. 8/9 Baylor Bears (9-2) in the last game of the Judi Garman Classic Saturday. Florida starting pitcher Kelly Barnhill returned to the mound and delivered six innings without giving up a hit. Aleshia Ocasio would replace her in the top of the seventh inning and close the game by finishing with a combined no-hitter with Barnhill.

No. 2 Gators no-hit No. 8 Baylor to end their trip at the Judi Garman Classic‼️#GoGators 🐊 #TheEdge pic.twitter.com/KJQyOJSUjm — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 3, 2018

Opponent’s Scoreless Again

Baylor is the newest team on the list of Gator opponents who failed to score against Florida. Barnhill improved to 9-0 after a 13-strikeout performance. Kayli Kvistad made the Bears pay early with a SAC fly to left field that allowed Hannah Adams to score. Adams reached first base thanks to an error by Baylor freshman Shelby Friudenberg who could not make the catch at the base. Adams moved into scoring position after stealing second.

The Bears failed to get a runner in scoring position until the top of the fourth inning, but Barnhill put the Gators back up to bat after striking out Taylor Ellis. Kvistad would extend the Gators lead with a solo home run in left field. Nicole DeWitt would hurt the Bears chances of making a comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run homer.

Head Coach Tim Walton says the offense is progressing.

“This offense is getting better, they’re hitting the ball to all areas of the field. We struck out nine times today, but I thought the swings were of authority and the middle of our lineup really came to play.”

Judi Garman Classic

The Judi Garman Classic began on Thursday with the Gators playing a doubleheader against Loyola Marymount and hosts Cal State Fullerton. Florida dominated both teams, winning by a combined score of 23-0. Games against Michigan State and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte were canceled due to weather conditions.

What’s Next

Florida returns to the field on March 9 to play first Southeastern Conference opponent Kentucky in a three-game series at home. The Gators are perfect (9-0) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium so far this season. Altogether, Tim Walton’s squad has outscored opponents at home 73-5.