Jake Arrieta is a Phillie, Lance Lynn is a Twin

Kate Venezio March 13, 2018 Feature Sports News, MLB 5 Views

With Opening Day less than a month away, Major League Baseball kept track of the top 50 free agents. Out of 50 players, 48 of them have been signed. Those among the top ten were Jake Arrieta at No.5 and Lance Lynn at No. 8. Both pitchers signed this week.

Jake Arrieta

The right-handed starting pitcher agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Arrieta, the 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner and 2016 MLB World Series champion with the Cubs left a handwritten note expressing how important Chicago is to him and his family.

 

The 32-year-old had a 3.53 earned run average last season in 168.3 innings over 30 starts with the Cubs. In 2013 he was traded to the Cubs after a rough season in Baltimore, going 20-25 with a 5.46 ERA.

Lance Lynn

The right-handed pitcher has agreed to one-year, $12 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. A couple days ago the Twins offered Lynn $20 million for two years, but he rejected it. During his news conference Tuesday, Lynn said the Twins seemed like a perfect fit.

The 30-year-old pitched a 3.43 ERA over 186.1 innings for the St. Louis Cardinals last year. Lynn had a 3.34 career ERA over 977.2 innings pitched during his six years with the Cardinals. The Twins also have signed big-hitter Logan Morrison, pitchers Zach DukeMichael PinedaAnibal SanchezAddison Reed and closer Fernando Rodney, and another starter, Jake Odorizzi.

 

Lynn’s Debut

Lynn started and pitched three innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. He struck out five, walked one and gave up no hits.

