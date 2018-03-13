The Lady Bulldogs have made it to the NCAA Tournament with the No. 4 seed in the Albany region. The announcement came Monday night when the NCAA women’s basketball bracket was announced.

The Lady Bulldogs had an interesting weekend after winning against Missouri, 55-41, on Friday, but falling to South Carolina, 71-49, on Saturday. However, they were able to pull a hosting seed, which they haven’t done since 2003.

At the end of the regular season, the team finished 25-6 overall, with a 12-4 record in the SEC. As a team overall, the Bulldogs averages 67.8 points and 39.8 rebounds per game.

Mackenzie Engram leads the Lady Bulldogs with an average of 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The leader in rebounds is Caliya Robinson at 7.7 and averages 12.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs will face the Mercer Bears. They had an overall record of 30-2, and 14-0 in the Southern Conference. This season the Bears took home the 2018 SoCon Championship title. This will be Mercer’s first appearance in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Looking ahead

No. 4 Georgia will face No. 13 Mercer on Saturday, Mar. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.

Winner of Saturday’s game will play either No. 5 Duke or No. 12 Belmont on Monday, Mar. 19.