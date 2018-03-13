NFL free agency begins this Wednesday at 4 p.m. However, the legal tampering period has already begun. This period allows unrestricted free agents to openly negotiate with teams.

Reported Deals

Case Keenum to Denver

QB Case Keenum has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos. Keenum led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship this past season. The Broncos had a record of just 5-11 last season.

Case Keenum contract expected to be short term. It does not appear Broncos made serious run at Kirk Cousins. Keenum was target when negotiating window opened this morning. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 13, 2018

Sam Bradford to the Cardinals

QB Sam Bradford intends to sign with Arizona with a 1-year $20 million contract. $15 million is guaranteed. There is an option for another year at $20 million.

Sam Bradford to Arizona: 1-year for $20M, including $15M guaranteed; 1-year option for $20M, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Kirk Cousins to the Vikings

Kirk Cousins is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. A three-year deal with a guaranteed $86 million is in the works.

Kirk Cousins plans to sign a three-year, fully-guaranteed contract from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Sammy Watkins to the Chiefs

Sammy Watkins is reportedly heading to Kansas City. The deal is reportedly worth $48 million over three years.

Final terms of the #Chiefs expected deal for WR Sammy Watkins: 3 years, $48M with $30M fully guaranteed at signing, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Danny Amendola to the Dolphins

Danny Amendola is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins. The deal is reportedly for two years and is worth $12 million, with $8.25 guaranteed.

Allen Robinson to the Bears

Reports say Allen Robinson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears. Robinson was a second-round pick in 2014 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He tore his ACL in the 2017 season opener.

Former Jaguars’ WR Allen Robinson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears barring any last-minute snags when free agency opens Wednesday, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Drew Brees Staying in New Orleans

Drew Brees has agreed to a deal to keep him in New Orleans. Brees and the Saints have agreed to a two-year, $50 million deal.