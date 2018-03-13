South Carolina’s Road To Back-To-Back Titles

South Carolina women’s basketball team is back on the same mission as they were last year: to defend their title.

South Carolina is lead by head coach, Dawn Staley, who has coached her team in the right way since becoming head coach back in 2008. She has lead her team to four SEC regular-season championships, three SEC tournament titles, two NCAA Final Four appearances. Staley was finally able to add a NCAA National Championship under her belt in 2017. She added yet another SEC title to her resume just last week.

They took control of the SEC again and won the SEC tournament just like last year defeating Mississippi St 62-51. This marked 2nd year defeating Mississippi St for the SEC Title.

Pros For NCAA Tournament

There is no surprise to this South Carolina Women’s basketball that they would be dancing as they prep themselves for the NCAA tournament as they have been here before and conquered, they have to mentally prepare for this long journey to defend their title.

As they won the women’s SEC tournament last week they had a break to breath, but now they are back at it in the NCAA Tournament. On Monday the team sat down and waited patiently to see what number seed and region they would be put in. After waiting and celebrating they earned the No.2 Seed in the Albany regional. Now it’s time to get back to work, being lead by leading scorer A’ja Wilson (22.6 ppg), who looks to go out with a bang for her senior season. She was recently named the USA Today player of the year.

In order to bring a title back to South Carolina they need to play with the same momentum they had in the SEC tournament. Taking it game by game they could eventually meet UConn, which has been one of the most dominate women’s college team for seasons. Catch Fridays match up between South Carolina and North Carolina A&T on ESPN 2 at 7:30.