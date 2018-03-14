The Drive: Richie Crampton

The Beginning:

Australia’s Richie Crampton began drag racing in his native Australia in The supercharged Outlaw Class. Following that he was licensed in the Super Comp and Top Alcohol Dragster.

Crampton had been a member of Morgan Lucas Racing since its inception in 2007, serving as a clutch specialist and car chief on the GEICO/ Lucas Oil Top Fuel dragster.

Within the span of a few weeks, Crampton went from crew member to Lucas’ heir apparent behind the wheel of the GEICO dragster. The native Australian had longed to continue behind the wheel since coming to America but that dream was put hold while he paid his dues at the top level of the sport.

Throughout the years:

In 2014, Crampton won the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals while also claiming a number one qualifying position. He also claimed the Automobile Club of Southern California Road to the Future award.

He followed up his fantastic rookie year by adding two number one qualifying positions in 2015. While racing to five victories all while not being defeated in a traditional final round appearance during the year.

2016 was a pretty standard year for Crampton. He raced to a runner-up finish in Sonoma, had two number one qualifying positions, and qualified for the Countdown to the Championship for the third time.

Lucas oil top fuel racer Richie Crampton ready to bounce back in St. Louis #AAAMidwestNats @Lucas_Oil https://t.co/BDMYztguGi pic.twitter.com/18yVTBpasT — Richie Crampton (@richiecrampton) September 21, 2016

In 2017 Crampton joined Kalitta Motorsports at the U.S. Nationals. He reached the final round in Charlotte finishing the season with a 5-7 round record.

Now:

Crampton returned to the NHRA’s prestigious Top Fuel Dragster in 2018. After his seven race fill- in was complete, Kalitta made it official and rewarded Crampton with a full-time driving opportunity in the Kalitta Air Top Fuel dragster for the 2018 season.

“It was surreal,” Crampton said. “I realized I was close to being able to race one of these cars, but I didn’t expect everything to fall my way so quickly.”

In 72 career events, Crampton has already earned seven wins, five number one qualifiers and 70 career round wins.