It’s the official start of the 2018 NFL offseason. The NFL Free Agency began Wednesday, March 14th, at 4 p.m. While the legal tampering period has been well underway, teams can now officially sign unrestricted free agents. However, street free agents, players who were cut during the offseason, were able to sign at any time.

Here is some of the latest news in the NFL Free Agency:

Joe Thomas Retires

Cleveland Offensive Tackle Joe Thomas has officially retired after 11 seasons with the Browns. Thomas played every single game from the time he was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2007 draft to the Browns until he suffered a season-ending injury last October. He made 167 consecutive starts for the Browns until he tore his triceps tendon. This injury snapped a streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps.

Giants to Sign OT Nate Solder

Solder signed a four-year, $62 million contract, with the New York Giants after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots. His contract guarantees $35 million making him the highest-paid tackle in football. This trade will provide much-needed stability to the Giants offensive line.

Giants expected to land former Patriots’ LT Nate Solder, as @RapSheet said. Creates a left tackle hole in New England and leaves one in Houston. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

Carlos Hyde Expected to Sign with the Browns

Running Back Carlos Hyde will receive a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that is worth more than $15 million, according to NFL Network. $6 million of that will be awarded in the first year. Hyde has spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The #Browns are expected to sign former #49ers RB Carlos Hyde, source said. He’s getting a three-year deal worth more than $15M, including $6M in year 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Jerick McKinnon to the 49ers

Former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Jerick McKinnon will sign with San Francisco for a four-year, $36 million deal.

Ravens to Release Jeremy Maclin

Wide Reciever Jeremy Maclin was released from the Baltimore Ravens. This expected release became official when the Ravens picked up John Brown and Ryan Grant on Tuesday. This release freed up $5 million in much- needed cap space for Baltimore.

BREAKING: Ravens have released WR Jeremy Maclin after just one season with the team. pic.twitter.com/8QoskLteiA — Ravens Nation (@LIVERavenNation) March 14, 2018

Julius Peppers Resigns with the Panthers

DE Julius Peppers is returning to the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him, for one year. Peppers resigned for a one-year, $5 million deal.