Magic Beat Pistons In OT

The Orlando Magic have had a handful of late-game collapses this season but that did not happen recently against the Detroit Pistons. Overcoming a seven-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, the Magic defeated the Pistons in overtime, 115 to 106.

Aaron Gordon totaled 27 points and 13 rebounds to help Orlando end a seven-game losing streak.

Nikola Vucevic put up 22 points and 12 rebounds, along with D.J. Augustin who added 20 points and nine assists for the team.

First Quarter

Orlando took control of the ball right out the gate, with Nikola Vucevik wasting no time by making a jumper, putting the Magic on the board.

The Magic maintained control throughout the first three minutes of the game and led 9-0 before Detroit scored a basket.

With a series of back-and-forth shots made mostly by Orlando’s Aaron Gordon and Detroit’s Blake Griffin, the two closed out the first quarter with Orlando leading 31-29.

Second Quarter

Seconds into the second quarter, Orlando’s Mario Hezonja made a pull-up jumper making the score 33-29.

With three minutes left before the half, Detroit’s Reggie Bullock hit a basket to tie the score at 47.

Aaron Gordon hit a couple of baskets, but Detroit closed the half with a three-pointer from Reggie Bullock to narrow its deficit to 53-52 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Pistons went on a run as James Ennis III made a sequence of game-changing plays, putting the Pistons in the lead 62-55.

The Magic kept battling and at the end of the third quarter, the score was tied at 82.

Fourth Quarter

Detroit’s Anthony Tolliver hit a three to open the quarter and the Pistons led for a majority of the quarter.

However, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic sunk a shot and Aaron Gordon followed up, putting the Magic in the lead 101-100 with 3:10 to go in the game.

The game went back and forth until Ennis III’s dunk tied the game at 104, sending the teams to overtime.

Overtime

Evan Fournier had a series of plays putting the Magic on top early.

A three-pointer, followed by a two-point shot and two successful free throws, Orlando lead 110-104.

Anthony Tolliver hit a three for Detroit but Orlando’s D.J. Augustin and Evan Fournier hit clutch free throws to help the Magic win 113-106.

🎉🎉🎉 MAGIC WIN 🎉🎉🎉@Double0AG posted 27 points & @EvanFourmizz scored seven of his 17 in OT. pic.twitter.com/C2DTEH3Iri — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 3, 2018

What’s Next

The Magic will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the Pistons will make their way to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday.