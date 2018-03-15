Tiger Woods at Arnold Palmer

In the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida, Tiger Woods returns to the game he’s won eight times. For the first time since 2013, he is picked to win. On Thursday, Woods sits tied for second with Patrick Reed at -4. The leader is Jimmy Walker at -5.

If he can’t jump one stroke up he’ll end up right where he was left last week at the Valspar Championship, coming in second.

Round 1

Woods made six birdies and one double-bogey to shoot a four-under 68 on opening day at Bay Hill. He got two pars on holes 10 and 11, he bounced back from a bad tee shot to set up a 10-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 12th. There he sank to move one under.

At the par-5 16th, he hit his second shot to 42 feet. The eagle putt was short, but he secured his 3rd birdie of the day which put him at three under. Woods ended with a par at 17 and 18 to go bogey-free through nine.