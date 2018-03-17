Home / Feature Sports News / No. 2 Florida Loses to No.7 Georgia in Series Opener
Photo Courtesy of Floridagators.com

No. 2 Florida Loses to No.7 Georgia in Series Opener

Kate Venezio March 17, 2018

The Florida Gators were leading 4-3 in the top of the sixth. Until Georgia hit a walk-off home run that the Gators had no way to come back from. The two-run home run by Alyssa DiCarlo made the score 5-4. The Georgia Bulldogs upset Florida, winning the first game of the series at Jack Turner Stadium Friday evening.

First Inning

Florida (22-2, 3-1 SEC) jumped out in front early against Georgia (25-1, 4-0 SEC). Florida had brought the heat to Athens, Georgia early on.  In the first inning, Kayli Kvistad brought in Amanda Lorenz with a two-out RBI double to center field to give the Gators the 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs came back by responding with three-straight solo home runs. Alyssa DiCarlo, Alysen Febrey and Mahlena O’Neal helped take the UGA lead, 3-1. Each batter in the trio hit a solo home run with two outs on the count. And it was only the end of the first inning.

Second Inning

The Gators responded, too. Janell Wheaton reached with a leadoff infield single to third. In the very next at-bat, Aleshia Ocasio(9-2) hit a bomb to right field. The two-run home run brought in Wheaton, and the game was now tied 3-3.

After a series of scoreless innings, the Gators regained their lead, 4-3 in the top of the sixth. To lead off, Kvistad had a full-count walk reaching first. Jordan Matthews hit a single to center field. The Gators now had two on base with no outs. Wheaton’s sacrifice bunt advanced pinch runners Haven Sampson and Alex Voss to second and third. The Gators were right where they wanted to be. And slugger Ocasio was next at bat. Ocasio’s grounder ricocheted off UGA’s pitcher Brittany Gray (12-0). This allowed Sampson to score from third.

And you can’t forget about this big play for Amanda Lorenz:

Foul territory has nothing on @amandalorenz! 😎👏

A post shared by Florida Gators Softball (@gatorssb) on Mar 16, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

Game Two

The two teams will reset and recover before coming back tomorrow to play at 2 p.m. at Jack Turner Stadium.

