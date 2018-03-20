Gator Men’s Swimming Competing at NCAA Championships

The Gator Men’s Swimming and Diving team is sending 13 team members to Minneapolis for the 2018 NCAA Championships.
Individuals Attending
The Gators are ranked no. 4 going into this Wednesday’s championships. 13 of the team’s athletes will be competing in these individual events:
- Caeleb Dressel: 50 Free, 100 Free
- Clark Beach: 200 Back
- Andrew Brady: 500 Free
- Bayley Main: 100 Back
- Alex Lebed: 200 IM
- Khader Baglah: 200 Free, 500 Free
- Ben Lawless: 500 Free, 1650 Free
- Mark Szaranek: 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM
- Michael Taylor: 200 Back
- Grant Sanders: 400 IM
- Jan Switkowski: 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 IM
- Maxime Rooney: 100 Free, 200 Free
- Blake Manganiello: 1650 Free
Dressel Semifinalist for AAU Award
Dressel is a semifinalist for the Amateur Athletic Union Sullivan Award. This award is given to the best amateur athlete across the NCAA. This year’s nominees include Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman-winner Baker Mayfield and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley. Other Florida nominees include Carli Snyder and Rhamat Alhassan from the Gator volleyball team.
Be sure to vote #Dressel4Sullivan now until March 20 at 11:59 p.m.https://t.co/gSKQSLCHvT#GoGators #Dressel4Sullivan https://t.co/SRDUpkWFdw
— Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 17, 2018
Previous Championships
The Gators have completed top-10 finishes every season since 2000. Florida has placed third in three of the last four seasons. Seniors Caeleb Dressel and Mark Szaranek each earned championship titles throughout their three NCAA Championship meets so far. Dressel is a six-time national champion. He needs just one more title to reach seven — which would tie him for the program record with former Gator swimmer Ryan Lochte.
How to Watch
The championships will be streamed on ESPN3 on Friday and Saturday. A tape-delayed version will air April 4 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.