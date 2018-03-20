Home / Gator Swimming and Diving / Gator Men’s Swimming Competing at NCAA Championships
Jun 29, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Caeleb Dressel competes in the mens 100m butterfly during the 2017 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Gator Men’s Swimming Competing at NCAA Championships

Victoria Rossman March 20, 2018 Gator Swimming and Diving 13 Views

The Gator Men’s Swimming and Diving team is sending 13 team members to Minneapolis for the 2018 NCAA Championships.

Individuals Attending

The Gators are ranked no. 4 going into this Wednesday’s championships. 13 of the team’s athletes will be competing in these individual events:

  • Caeleb Dressel: 50 Free, 100 Free
  • Clark Beach: 200 Back
  • Andrew Brady: 500 Free
  • Bayley Main: 100 Back
  • Alex Lebed: 200 IM
  • Khader Baglah: 200 Free, 500 Free
  • Ben Lawless: 500 Free, 1650 Free
  • Mark Szaranek: 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM
  • Michael Taylor: 200 Back
  • Grant Sanders: 400 IM
  • Jan Switkowski: 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 IM
  • Maxime Rooney: 100 Free, 200 Free
  • Blake Manganiello: 1650 Free

Dressel Semifinalist for AAU Award

Dressel is a semifinalist for the Amateur Athletic Union Sullivan Award. This award is given to the best amateur athlete across the NCAA. This year’s nominees include Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman-winner Baker Mayfield and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley. Other Florida nominees include Carli Snyder and Rhamat Alhassan from the Gator volleyball team.

Previous Championships

The Gators have completed top-10 finishes every season since 2000. Florida has placed third in three of the last four seasons. Seniors Caeleb Dressel and Mark Szaranek each earned championship titles throughout their three NCAA Championship meets so far. Dressel is a six-time national champion. He needs just one more title to reach seven — which would tie him for the program record with former Gator swimmer Ryan Lochte.

How to Watch

The championships will be streamed on ESPN3 on Friday and Saturday. A tape-delayed version will air April 4 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

Tags

About Victoria Rossman

Born and raised at the ballpark! Typically quiet- until it comes to sports. I'm a South Florida native with a passion for baseball nearly as strong as my faith. Grew up in garnet + gold, turned out sporting orange + blue. Likely to be found with a camera. And yes, I take food pictures.

Check Also

FSU Advances in NCAA Tournament

The 2018 NCAA tournament so far has been a tournament for the underdogs. There has …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties