Gator Men’s Swimming Competing at NCAA Championships

The Gator Men’s Swimming and Diving team is sending 13 team members to Minneapolis for the 2018 NCAA Championships.

Individuals Attending

The Gators are ranked no. 4 going into this Wednesday’s championships. 13 of the team’s athletes will be competing in these individual events:

Caeleb Dressel: 50 Free, 100 Free

Clark Beach: 200 Back

Andrew Brady: 500 Free

Bayley Main: 100 Back

Alex Lebed: 200 IM

Khader Baglah: 200 Free, 500 Free

Ben Lawless: 500 Free, 1650 Free

Mark Szaranek: 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM

Michael Taylor: 200 Back

Grant Sanders: 400 IM

Jan Switkowski: 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 IM

Maxime Rooney: 100 Free, 200 Free

Blake Manganiello: 1650 Free

Dressel Semifinalist for AAU Award

Dressel is a semifinalist for the Amateur Athletic Union Sullivan Award. This award is given to the best amateur athlete across the NCAA. This year’s nominees include Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman-winner Baker Mayfield and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley. Other Florida nominees include Carli Snyder and Rhamat Alhassan from the Gator volleyball team.

Previous Championships

The Gators have completed top-10 finishes every season since 2000. Florida has placed third in three of the last four seasons. Seniors Caeleb Dressel and Mark Szaranek each earned championship titles throughout their three NCAA Championship meets so far. Dressel is a six-time national champion. He needs just one more title to reach seven — which would tie him for the program record with former Gator swimmer Ryan Lochte.

How to Watch

The championships will be streamed on ESPN3 on Friday and Saturday. A tape-delayed version will air April 4 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.