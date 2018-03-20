Gator Softball Hosts USF in Mid-Week Matchup

The Florida Gators face the University of South Florida Bulls to open up a 10-game home stand. The two teams will rematch at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium at 6 p.m.

The Gators moved down four rankings after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in two-out-of-three games over the weekend. The Gators now sit at No.6 according to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches Poll.

Earlier this Season

On Feb. 11 the Gators defeated the Bulls 14-3 at the USF Wilson-DeMarini Tournament. USF took the 1-0 lead when Macy Cook ripped a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Florida rallied in the next inning, scoring eight runs.

The scoring didn’t stop for Florida, despite two more USF runs. Two innings later, the Gators put six more runs on the board to cap the score at 14-3. The game ended in the fifth inning.

But the Bulls are on a 15-game win streak.

USF

Not only are the Bulls (22-12) on a 15-game win streak, but pitcher Georgina Corrick became just the second freshman in USF history to throw a no-hitter. It’s South Florida’s first no-hitter since Erica Nunn in 2015.

“I’m so excited!” We are too!😍 Georgina Corrick reflects on throwing her first collegiate no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/r3jKkJJZe1 — USF Softball (@USFSoftball) March 19, 2018

The British National Team pitcher threw 55 strikes in 88 pitches. It was Corrick’s fourth complete game. During the weekend, she allowed only two hits in the 11.1 innings pitched.

Coming off their ninth shutout of the season, the Bulls are more confident entering a second go-around with the Gators.

UF

The Gators had won 13 straight SEC series up to this weekend, bringing home their second and third losses of the season.

In the first two games of the 3-game series, they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators, 5-4, Friday and 11-1 Saturday. Saturday’s game was Florida’s biggest loss since Arizona State in the 2011 College World Series.

However, the Gators redeemed themselves in Sunday’s game, where they beat Georgia 5-1 in front of their record crowd of 2,457 fans.

An outstanding pitching performance, a diving catch and a home run. Check out the full highlights of today's series finale against No. 10 Georgia.#GoGators 🐊 #TheEdge pic.twitter.com/QKPlvUzrNl — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 18, 2018

Wednesday’s game will be Florida’s only non-conference game before returning to SEC play this weekend. The game will be held in Gainesville, where the Gators are undefeated, 12-0.

The game will be aired on SEC Network.